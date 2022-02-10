Reports: Celtics acquire Derrick White from Spurs

Jan 28, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots over Chicago Bulls forward Tyler Cook (25) during the second half at ATT Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics acquired San Antonio guard Derrick White in exchange for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford and a protected first-round pick in 2022, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

White, 27, is averaging 14.4 points and 5.6 assists per game in 49 games (48 starts) for the Spurs this season. He has averaged 11.6 points in his four-plus seasons in San Antonio since being selected No. 29 overall in the 2017 draft.

Richardson, 28, is averaging 9.7 points a game in 44 appearances off the bench this season, his first in Boston. He has averaged 12.1 points a game for his seven-year career, spending his first four seasons in Miami. He then spent a season in Philadelphia and one in Dallas before being traded to the Celtics in July.

Langford, 22, is a third-year player averaging 4.7 points and 16.5 minutes in 44 appearances (five starts) this season.

The report comes a little more than an hour before the NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET.

–Field Level Media