Reports: Cardinals signing K Matt Ammendola

The Arizona Cardinals are poised to sign free agent kicker Matt Ammendola to their practice squad with Matt Prater ailing, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday.

Ammendola packed his bags after a short stint in Kansas City and will make his second stop of the 2022 season in Glendale, Ariz., where Prater is dealing with a hip injury.

Prater was unable to finish last Sunday’s win at Carolina, leading the Cardinals to use running back Eno Benjamin to kick off three times against the Panthers. The Cardinals also were forced to go for a two-point conversion late in the game, when a PAT would have made the contest a three-score game.

They beat the Panthers 26-16.

Ammendola subbed for the injured Harrison Butker in Kansas City in Weeks 2 and 3. But he was cut by the Chiefs last week after missing an extra-point attempt and a 34-yard field goal in a Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs signed Matthew Wright to kick in their Week 4 game.

Ammendola made 3-of-4 FG and 3-of-4 PAT attempts for the Chiefs. He went 13-for-19 on FG attempts and 14-for-15 on PATs in 11 games for the New York Jets in 2021.

Prater, 38, hasn’t missed a game due to injury since 2010. He signed with Arizona in 2021.

