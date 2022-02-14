Reports: Calgary acquires F Tyler Toffoli from Habs

Jan 30, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a package of players and picks, including a protected 2022 first-rounder, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Also going to Montreal in the deal are journeyman forward Tyler Pitlick, prospect Emil Heineman and a 2025 fifth-round pick, per the reports. If Calgary protects its 2022 pick, then the Habs will get a first-round pick in 2023 as well as a fourth-rounder in 2024, per the reports.

Toffoli, 29, has 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 37 games this season, his second in Montreal. He signed with the Canadiens as a free agent in October 2020, helping the club reach the Stanley Cup Finals last season.

Toffoli has 370 points (182 goals, 188 assists) in 614 career games, all but 100 of those with the Los Angeles Kings, who selected him in the second round of the 2010 draft.

Pitlick, 30, has two assists in 25 games for Flames, averaging 11:41 in time on ice. Montreal will be his sixth team since being taken in the second round of the 2010 draft. He has 86 career points, including 47 goals.

Heineman, 20, plays for Leksands IF in the Swedish Hockey League. He has 16 points (11 goals, five assists) in 36 games this season. He was taken in the second round of the 2020 draft by the Florida Panthers.

The Canadiens own the worst record in the league and fired coach Dominique Ducharme last week.

The Flames are currently the second seed in the Pacific Division in the midst of a six-game winning streak. Calgary hosts Columbus on Tuesday.

–Field Level Media