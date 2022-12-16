Reports: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined over $36K by NFL

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was fined a total of $36,281 by the NFL for his actions during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple media outlets reported Friday.

Per reports, Jeudy was fined $23,020 for making contact with a game official and $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for removing his helmet while on the playing field.

Jeudy, 23, was not penalized for either infraction during the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Chiefs. He told reporters that he was upset after being held on a previous play.

“I know they’re going to fine me,” Jeudy said Wednesday. “It is what it is. I know the consequences of the situation and I’m going to learn from it.”

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that he had spoken with Jeudy after the outburst.

“I went to address it right away and talk with him,” Hackett said. “He definitely knew that he was wrong. That’s unacceptable. You can’t do that. We’ve addressed that and I know that he knows he can’t do that. I know he was very frustrated at the time, but that’s just something you can’t do.”

Jeudy scored three touchdowns on Sunday to boost his total to a career-high six on the season. He also has 42 receptions for 587 yards.

–Field Level Media