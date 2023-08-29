Reports: Broncos trade TE Albert Okwuegbunam to Eagles

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Instead of being released by the Denver Broncos, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is reportedly headed to Philadelphia in a trade with the reigning NFC champions.

The Broncos had reportedly indicated Tuesday morning that they intended to waive the former fourth-round pick, but the Eagles swooped in and sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to Denver in exchange for Okwuegbunam and a 2025 seventh-round pick, according to ESPN.

Okwuegbunam, 25, tore his ACL in his rookie season, missing 12 games over the past two seasons.

When healthy, the 6-foot-5, 258-pounder notched 54 catches for 546 yards and four touchdowns in 26 career games.

–Field Level Media