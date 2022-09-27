Buffalo Bills hosting veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

All-Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes is visiting the Buffalo Bills, who have a dire need at the position due to injuries.

Rhodes, 32, is a nine-year veteran and former first-round pick with 13 career interceptions in 133 games.

Buffalo kicked the tires on Rhodes in July, when it became clear top cornerback Tre’Davious White would begin the year on the shelf. Since the season began, White has had lots of company.

Safety Micah Hyde was lost for the season with a neck injury last week at Miami, and cornerback Christian Benford fractured his hand in the loss to the Dolphins. The Bills began that game with White, Dane Jackson (neck) and safety Jordan Poyer (foot) unavailable.

“You try to do your best with the resources you have,” coach Sean McDermott said in an update to the team’s health status in the secondary.

Rhodes spent the past two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, starting 29 games with three interceptions and 81 tackles.

Drafted 25th overall in 2013, Rhodes played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2013-19 and made the Pro Bowl three times.

–Field Level Media