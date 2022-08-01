Astros acquire first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini from Orioles

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros acquired outfielder/first baseman Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, multiple outlets reported.

According to Baltimore’s MASN, the Orioles were expected to receive a package of pitching prospects in return.

Mancini is batting .268 with a .751 OPS this season and has a combined 31 home runs and 112 RBIs in 239 games over the past two seasons after missing the 2020 campaign as he recovered from stage 3 colon cancer.

Mancini was on the field with the Orioles in advance of Monday’s game at the Texas Rangers when he received word of the trade. He could be seen saying his goodbyes as teammates prepared for batting practice.

In one of his final acts with the Orioles, Mancini delivered an inside-the-park home run Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was one of his 10 home runs on the season.

The Astros are at home for a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox starting Monday.

Mancini leaves a much-improved Orioles club that is 51-51 heading into play Monday, but he lands with the 67-36 Astros, who are in first place in the American League West and are 8-4 since the All-Star break despite getting swept in a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics last week.

