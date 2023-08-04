Reports: Arizona State, Utah aim for move to Big 12

Credit: Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Pac-12 continued its run of bad news on Friday when Utah and Arizona State applied for membership with the Big 12.

A meeting between the schools and Big 12 presidents and chancellors was scheduled for later in the evening, multiple outlets reported.

Oregon and Washington were closing in on approval to join the Big Ten, Arizona is well on its way to the Big 12 and Colorado already announced plans to be part of the Big 12 next season.

UCLA and Southern California began the exodus with their announcement last year to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024.

The four remaining Pac-12 schools, Washington State, Oregon State, Cal and Stanford, are left to consider their options.

–Field Level Media