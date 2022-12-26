76ers guard Tyrese Maxey to return Friday

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is expected to return from a foot injury on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Maxey has been sidelined since Nov. 18. He’ll likely be on a minutes restriction against the Pelicans, per the reports.

Maxey, 22, was averaging 22.9 points per game to go with 4.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 15 starts prior to suffering the injury.

He sustained a small fracture in his left foot during a game against Milwaukee on Nov. 18 after landing awkwardly.

Sunday was Maxey’s 17th game missed.

