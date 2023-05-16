Reports: 76ers fire Doc Rivers after 3 seasons

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have parted ways with head coach Doc Rivers after three seasons, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Rivers led the 76ers to the Eastern Conference semifinal series in each of his three seasons at the helm. Third-seeded Philadelphia fell apart in the second half on Sunday and dropped a 112-88 decision to the second-seeded Boston Celtics in Game 7.

Per ESPN, the 76ers’ search for a new coach is expected to include Mike Budenholzer, Sam Cassell, Mike D’Antoni, Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel and Monty Williams.

Rivers, 61, guided the Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008. Since then, he has failed to move past the conference semifinals.

