Report: WNBA commissioner to visit Denver, talk expansion

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert is heading to Denver this week to talk expansion.

The Denver Post reported Monday that Engelbert will spend Wednesday in Denver, one of the cities reportedly on the list of potential future sites.

Per the report, Engelbert will visit arenas and gyms where an expansion team could play games or practice and meet with a trio of investors: Robert Cohen, chairman and CEO of IMA Financial Group; Navin Dimond, CEO and co-founder of Stonebridge Companies, a hospitality and hotel development company; and his daughter, Ashley Dimond, the director of strategy at Stonebridge.

The 12-team league is looking to add teams, perhaps as early as the 2025 season.

Among the 10 cities reportedly under consideration are Toronto, Philadelphia, Nashville and Charlotte.

It is not yet known what the cost of an expansion franchise will be.

–Field Level Media