White Sox won’t re-sign first baseman Jose Abreu

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox, who had dreams of the World Series but finished the 2022 season a disappointing .500, don’t plan to re-sign free-agent first baseman Jose Abreu, USA Today reported Sunday.

The White Sox are seeking to “shake up their team,” per the report, and are willing to listen to trade offers for everyone but pitcher Dylan Cease and Andrew Vaughn, who has been waiting in the wings to take over at first base.

Abreu, the American League Most Valuable Player in the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, is a three-time All-Star. He joined the White Sox in 2014 and was named Rookie of the Year. In his nine seasons in Chicago, he hit .282 with 1,445 hits, 243 home runs and 863 RBIs in 1,270 games.

In 2022, Abreu, 35, hit .304 but saw his power numbers fall to 15 homers and 75 RBIs, down from 30 and 117, respectively, in 2021.

The White Sox also must hire a new manager following the retirement of Tony La Russa. Per USA Today, club officials want to hand the reins to an experienced manager, with John Gibbons, Bruce Bochy, Mike Shildt, Joe Girardi, Ron Washington and Joe Maddon among the names mentioned.

