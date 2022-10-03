Golden State Warriors expected to release guard Mac McClung

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors will release guard Mac McClung, The Athletic reported Monday, just over two months after he agreed to a non-guaranteed one-year deal with the team.

According to the report, the Warriors intend to invite guard Ty Jerome to training camp. Jerome, who was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets last week, was waived by the Rockets and needs to clear waivers before joining the Warriors.

McClung, 23, played in two NBA games last season, one each for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. The Georgetown and Texas Tech product scored eight points in 25 total minutes.

Jerome, 25, averaged 7.1 points and 2.3 assists in 48 games (four starts) with the Thunder last season. The Virginia product, who was the 24th overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, has averaged 7.1 points and 2.4 assists in 112 games (five starts) over three seasons with the Phoenix Suns and Thunder.

–Field Level Media