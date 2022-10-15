Tennessee receiver Cedric Tillman and safety Jaylen McCollough out

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman and safety Jaylen McCollough will miss Saturday’s Top 10 showdown with visiting Alabama, ESPN reported.

The No. 6 Volunteers (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) are looking for their first win against the Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) since 2006.

Tillman practiced on a limited basis this week but hasn’t played since injuring his ankle in a Sept. 17 victory over Akron.

Tillman has 17 catches for 246 yards and one touchdown this season. He caught 64 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 scores in 2021.

McCollough is inactive after being arrested on felony assault charges earlier this week. His status for the rest of the season is uncertain.

A four-year starter for the Volunteers, McCollough has 23 tackles in five games this season.

–Field Level Media