Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman will miss the 11th-ranked Volunteers’ home game Saturday against No. 20 Florida due to an ankle injury, ESPN reported.

He was injured in the second quarter of last weekend’s 63-6 victory against Akron.

The 6-foot-3 senior has 17 receptions for 246 yards and one touchdown this season.

Tillman has 89 catches for 1,451 yards and 15 touchdowns in 41 career games at Tennessee.

