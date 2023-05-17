Report: Vikings sign 1st-round pick Jordan Addison

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Jordan Addison signed his four-year rookie contract with the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network reported on Wednesday.

All contracts involving first-round selections include a fifth-year team option.

Addison, 21, was selected by the Vikings with the 23rd overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Southern California.

A 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner, Addison had 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in his lone season with the Trojans. He transferred from Pitt ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 TDS in 2021 at Pitt, earning him the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver. He has 29 career TDs in 36 games at Pitt and USC.

–Field Level Media