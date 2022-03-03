Report: Victor Oladipo set for season debut with Heat

Feb 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Oladipo will make his season debut for the Miami Heat on Monday against his former team, the Houston Rockets, according to a report from The Athletic.

Oladipo, 29, has been sidelined since he underwent quadriceps surgery last May. The two-time All-Star has not played since April 8, 2021, against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 454 career games (394 starts), Oladipo is averaging 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He also is averaging 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Heat acquired Oladipo on March 25, 2021, from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a 2022 first-round draft pick. Oladipo appeared in just four games with Miami last season before his injury shut him down.

