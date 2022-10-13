fbpx
Published October 13, 2022

Report: UConn expects Andre Jackson (finger) back by Thanksgiving

Butler Bulldogs guard Simas Lukosius (41) pushes past Connecticut Huskies guard Andre Jackson (44) on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Butler Bulldogs lost to the Connecticut Huskies, 75-56.Ncaa Basketball Ini 0120 Butler Basketball Vs Uconn Uconn Huskies At Butler Bulldogs
Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

UConn guard Andre Jackson is expected to return from surgery on his broken right pinky by Thanksgiving, if not sooner, coach Dan Hurley told CBS Sports.

Jackson broke the finger during a recent practice and underwent surgery on Wednesday, according to the program.

UConn plays Oregon in Portland, Ore. on Thanksgiving as part of the first day of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Huskies’ season begins Nov. 7 against Stonehill.

Jackson, a junior, started 32 of 33 games for UConn last year and averaged 6.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

–Field Level Media

