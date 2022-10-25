Tennessee Titans signing receiver Chris Conley

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans are signing veteran wide receiver Chris Conley off Kansas City’s practice squad, Pro Football Network reported Tuesday.

Conley will join his third team in a month. He was released by the Houston Texans on Oct. 4 and signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad two days later. Conley appeared in two games for the Texans without recording a stat.

Conley, who turned 30 on Tuesday, has 213 career catches for 2,807 yards and 15 touchdowns in 102 games (62 starts) for the Chiefs (2015-18), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-20) and Texans.

The Titans have two wideouts on IR and a third, Kyle Phillips, is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

