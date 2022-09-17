Minnesota Timberwolves to sign guard PJ Dozier

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent PJ Dozier will sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves, ESPN reported Saturday.

The 6-foot-6 guard played with the Denver Nuggets the past three seasons but was limited to 18 games in 2021-22 before tearing an ACL in November.

Now 25, Dozier played in eight total games with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics, beginning with the 2017-18 season, before signing with the Nuggets in August 2019.

In three seasons in Denver, Dozier played in 97 games (six starts) and averaged 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Before the injury last season, he was averaging 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

–Field Level Media