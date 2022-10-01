Report: Texas QB Quinn Ewers eyes return vs. Oklahoma

Credit: Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to miss his third straight game on Saturday but hopes to return from a shoulder injury for the Oct. 8 rivalry game against Oklahoma, ESPN reported.

The Longhorns (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) host West Virginia (2-2, 0-1) in Austin, Texas, on Saturday before facing the 18th-ranked Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Ewers originally was expected to miss four to six weeks after getting hurt in the first quarter of a 20-19 loss against then-No. 1 Alabama on Sept. 10.

He sustained a sprained SC joint (sternoclavicular) in his non-throwing shoulder when he was hit by Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner, who was flagged for roughing the passer.

Ewers has completed 25 of 36 passes for 359 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in two games.

Hudson Card is expected to make his third straight start on Saturday against the Mountaineers. He has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 620 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Ewers, who transferred to Texas after one semester (and no games) at Ohio State, was the top quarterback recruit in the country in 2022 before reclassifying to the 2021 class.

