Report: Texans releasing LB Christian Kirksey, former captain

The Houston Texans are releasing veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey, NFL Network reported.

Kirksey, who will turn 31 on Thursday, has missed all of training camp with a strained hamstring. The team will save $5.2 million in salary, according to reports.

He played the last two seasons in Houston, starting 12 of 13 games in 2021 and all 17 games as a team captain in 2022. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker totaled 217 tackles (137 solo), 13 tackles for loss, three sacks and three interceptions with the Texans.

Kirksey played for the Cleveland Browns from 2014-19 and the Green Bay Packers in 2020. His career totals include 778 tackles (487 solo), 45 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 33 quarterback hits and six fumbles recovered across 114 games (94 starts).

The Browns selected Kirksey in the third round (71st overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Iowa.

