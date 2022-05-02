Pittsburgh Steelers decline 5th-year option on linebacker Devin Bush

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers declined to pick up the fifth-year option on linebacker Devin Bush, ESPN reported Monday.

The Steelers traded up in the 2019 NFL Draft to select Bush, from Michigan, with the 10th overall pick. He now will play the 2022 season on the final year of the four-year, $18.9 million rookie deal he signed.

The fifth-year option would have paid him about $10.8 million in 2023.

As a rookie, Bush made 109 tackles and had two interceptions to go with four fumble recoveries and a sack. But in 2020, he sustained an ACL tear in a Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns and missed the rest of the season.

In 2021, he started 14 games but didn’t have the same speed as in his rookie season, making 70 tackles with two sacks and a fumble recovery.

–Field Level Media