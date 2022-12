Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs are signing forward Stanley Johnson to a one-year deal, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

The 26-year-old veteran last played in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22, averaging 6.7 points in 48 games (27 starts).

Johnson was drafted with the No. 8 overall pick by Detroit in 2015.

He owns career averages of 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 419 games (104 starts) with the Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors and Lakers.

–Field Level Media