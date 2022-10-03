Ottawa Senators goalie Cam Talbot out 5-7 weeks with UBI

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Ottawa Senators goalie Cam Talbot will miss 5-to-7 weeks with an upper-body injury, TSN reported Monday.

Talbot had been listed as day-to-day but hadn’t skated in four days, according to TSN. The Senators also claimed goalie Magnus Hellberg off waivers from Seattle on Monday.

Ottawa opens its season Oct. 13 at Buffalo.

The Senators acquired Talbot from Minnesota for fellow goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. A veteran goalie was needed after Matt Murray was dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Talbot, 35, went 32-12-4 in 2021-22, his second year in Minnesota, with a .911 save percentage and a 2.76 goals-against average. In 396 career games (381 starts), he is 201-142-34 with a .915 save percentage and a 2.63 goals-against average.

Anton Forsberg, 29, went 22-17-4 in 46 games (44 starts) for the Senators in 2021-22. He had a .917 save percentage and 2.82 GAA.

Hellberg, 31, has appeared in five NHL games with three teams.

–Field Level Media