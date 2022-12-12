Sean Manaea to sign two-year deal with Giants

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants agreed to a deal with left-handed starting pitcher Sean Manaea, according to MLB Network.

The two-year, $25 million deal reportedly has an opt-out clause after the 2023 season.

Manaea, 30, comes to the Giants after finishing 8-9 with a 4.96 ERA in a one-year stint with the San Diego Padres last season, notching 156 strikeouts in 158 innings in 30 appearances. His performance dropped off in the second half, finishing the last two months of the season with a 6.56 ERA.

This move means a return to the Bay Area for Manaea, who was a steady presence in the rotation for the Oakland A’s from 2016-2021, going 50-41 with a 3.86 ERA.

He missed most of the 2019 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

