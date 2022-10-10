Seattle Seahawks expect running back Rashaad Penny to need surgery

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks expect test results to reveal that starting running back Rashaad Penny will require surgery on his broken fibula and be lost for the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Monday.

Initial reports Sunday said Penny suffered a fractured right tibia. However, Penny fractured his fibula, per the report.

Penny was hurt when he was tackled near the sideline midway through the third quarter.

He was taken to the locker room on a cart, finishing the Seahawks’ 39-32 loss at New Orleans with 54 yards on eight carries.

Penny, 26, has rushed for 346 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season, his fifth with the Seahawks since being drafted in the first round in 2018 out of San Diego State.

Rookie Kenneth Walker III would ascend to RB1 for Seattle. He has 146 yards rushing on 23 carries this season in a backup role.

–Field Level Media