The New Orleans Saints are signing defensive end Carl Granderson to a four-year, $52 million extension, ESPN reported.

The contract includes $35.3 million in guaranteed money for the undrafted fifth-year player, per Saturday’s report.

Granderson, 26, has recorded 2.5 sacks and six quarterback hits through the first two games this season.

He has 108 tackles, 17 sacks, 34 QB hits and four forced fumbles in 56 career games (nine starts) with the Saints.

