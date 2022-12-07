Report: Saints RB Mark Ingram (knee) likely out rest of season

Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram sustained a slight tear of his right MCL and likely will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Wednesday.

The injury doesn’t require surgery but Ingram is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, per the report. Five weeks remain in the regular season.

The injury occurred on a play with 6:11 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s final-second loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coach Dennis Allen said Ingram stepped out of bounds on the key play, instead of trying to run for a first down, due to his knee.

Ingram, 32, sustained a sprain of the same MCL on Oct. 30 in a 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and missed the next three games.

In his 12th season, Ingram was selected by the Saints with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played in 33 games with the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans before returning to New Orleans in a trade in October 2021.

This season, Ingram has carried the ball 62 times for 233 yards and a touchdown. He’s also caught 16 passes for 68 yards.

In his career, the former Heisman Trophy winner has gained 10,236 total yards with 75 touchdowns in 156 games (100 starts).

The Saints (4-9) have a bye this weekend.

–Field Level Media