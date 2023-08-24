Report: Rory McIlroy fighting lower back injury at Tour Championship

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Defending FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland will attempt to play the Tour Championship despite injuring his lower back this week, Golf Channel reported Thursday afternoon.

The news broke roughly half an hour before McIlroy teed off in his first round at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. His opening drive found the right rough.

McIlroy’s injury is a “muscular issue,” according to Golf Channel, and he received treatment earlier Thursday. He then hit just 20 balls at the driving range — the first time he hit balls all week, per the report.

McIlroy, 34, is the only three-time FedEx Cup champion in history, having won the season-long title in 2016, 2019 and 2022. He beat out Scottie Scheffler in a final-round comeback at the Tour Championship last year.

He started the week in third place at 7 under par as part of the event’s “staggered start” based on FedEx Cup points. Scheffler and Norway’s Viktor Hovland were first and second at 10 and 8 under, respectively.

McIlroy played in the second-to-last group Thursday with Spaniard Jon Rahm.

