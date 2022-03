Credit: Renegades

Renegades told members of their Valorant team to explore other options, Dot Esports reported Friday.

The North American organization’s time in the game “may be coming to an end,” per the report.

Members of the current roster include American Alexander “retrQ” Kadan and Canadians Devon “randyySavage” Breard, Roy “StrongLegs” Ahad, Vincent “Apotheon” Le and Alex “lin” Gariepy.

Renegades are currently slated to play in the Knights Monthly Gauntlet event starting on Monday.

–Field Level Media