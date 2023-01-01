Report: Red Sox hire Kyle Hudson as first base coach

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Sox have reportedly completed their 2023 coaching staff with the hiring of Kyle Hudson as first base coach and outfield instructor, according to the Boston Sports Journal.

Hudson is a former big-league outfielder who spent the past three seasons with the Cleveland Guardians as an outfielder instructor and staff assistant under former Red Sox and current Guardians manager Terry Francona.

Hudson, 36, also served as bench coach in 2019 for the Columbus Clippers, the Guardians’ Triple-A affiliate.

Hudson’s last appearance as a major league player was with the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 28, 2011, against the Red Sox, a game which also was Terry Francona’s final turn as Boston’s manager.

Hudson fills a spot on the Red Sox coaching staff that was left vacant in November when former bench coach Will Venable signed with the Texas Rangers to be an associate manager under Bruce Bochy.

–Field Level Media