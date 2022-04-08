Melvin Gordon in talks with Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent running back Melvin Gordon is in talks with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network reported Friday.

Gordon, who turns 29 next week, gained 1,131 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 touchdowns in 16 starts last season for the Denver Broncos.

Gordon is a two-time Pro Bowl selection with 6,144 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns in 98 games (88 starts) with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2015-19) and Broncos.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been the Ravens’ leading rusher in each of the past three seasons, including 767 yards on the ground in 2021.

