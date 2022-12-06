Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has sprained PCL

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos and could be sidelined up to three weeks, ESPN reported Tuesday.

He left the game in the first quarter and was replaced by Tyler Huntley. Coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that Jackson’s injury was not season-ending but will be a “number of days to weeks.”

The Ravens (8-4) are scheduled to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) on Sunday.

Jackson is crucial to the Ravens offense. Last season, he missed the final four games because of an ankle injury, and Baltimore was 0-4 in his absence.

The league MVP in 2019, Jackson has completed 62.3 percent of his passes this season for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s the team’s leading rusher, running for 764 yards with three touchdowns.

The Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to their practice squad on Monday.

