Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce has torn bicep

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce sustained a biceps tear in Sunday’s victory at New England, NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Ongoing tests and evaluations will determine whether he will be able to play again this season, per the report.

Pierce, 29, started the first three games this season and had six tackles, one quarterback hit and a forced fumble.

He signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract and rejoined the Ravens in March after one season with Minnesota. A total of $6.75 million is guaranteed.

Pierce has 177 tackles, 6.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries in 71 games (41 starts) for the Ravens (2016-19, 2022) and Vikings (2021).

–Field Level Media