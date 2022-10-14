Rangers GM Chris Young meets with Bruce Bochy

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Retired manager Bruce Bochy reportedly met with Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young on Thursday in Nashville, Tenn., according to The Athletic.

The Rangers are in the process of hiring a new manager and Young is familiar with Bochy. Young was a pitcher for the San Diego Padres in 2006 when Bochy was the manager of that club.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the 67-year-old Bochy will officially interview for the job. He reportedly now lives in Nashville, hence Young’s trip to the city.

Bochy won three World Series titles (2010, 2012, 2014) in 13 seasons (2007-19) with the San Francisco Giants before retiring after the 2019 season.

In San Diego, Bochy guided the 1998 Padres to the World Series among four postseason trips from 1995-2006.

Overall, Bochy has a record of 2,003-2,029 as a major league manager. He is one of 12 managers to win over 2,000 games.

The Rangers went 68-94 this season and Chris Woodward was fired with a 51-63 mark during his fourth season as manager. Tony Beasley (17-31) finished the season on an interim basis.

