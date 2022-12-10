Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator Liam Coen expected to return to Kentucky

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen is expected to return to Kentucky in the same role after the NFL season, ESPN reported Saturday.

Coen would replace Rich Scangarello, fired by Kentucky after one season as OC. Scangarello replaced Coen, who left the Wildcats last February to take the role with the Rams.

Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about Coen on Friday.

“We’ve talked about that being a possibility. I don’t think anything’s official yet,” McVay said. “But if that’s the direction that he goes, then he’ll do a great job just like he did previously. He and I have a great relationship no matter how it ends up finishing up. He’s going to do a great job with us the rest of this year.”

Kentucky scored an SEC-low 22.08 points per game this season under Scangarello, ranking 106th nationally.

–Field Level Media