Report: Rams hiring Liam Coen from Kentucky as OC

Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen speaks during a news conference for the Vrbo Citrus Bowl, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla.211229 Iowa Kentucky Presser 012 Jpg

The Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams are set to hire former assistant Liam Coen as their next offensive coordinator, Sports Illustrated reported Monday.

Coen, 36, would replace Kevin O’Connell, who was named head coach of the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Coen spent the 2021 season as the offensive coordinator of the Kentucky Wildcats after three seasons as Sean McVay’s assistant with the Rams.

Coen started as an assistant wide receivers coach in 2018 before being elevated to Rams quarterbacks coach for the 2020 season.

In addition, McVay is bringing back Greg Olson to the staff and giving assistant head coach Thomas Brown more responsibility within the offense, per the Sports Illustrated report.

Under Coen last season, Kentucky ranked 35th nationally in scoring offense (32.3 points per game) and 50th in total offense (424.1 yards per game).

