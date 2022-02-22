Report: Rams hiring Kentucky’s Liam Coen as OC

Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen speaks during a news conference for the Vrbo Citrus Bowl, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla.211229 Iowa Kentucky Presser 012 Jpg

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing back Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Coen, a Rams assistant from 2018-20, spent last season as the offensive coordinator of the Kentucky Wildcats.

Coen, 36, would replace Kevin O’Connell, who left to become head coach of the Minnesota Vikings after helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

Coen worked as the Rams’ assistant wide receivers coach in 2018-19 and was their assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Before joining Los Angeles, he was the offensive coordinator at Maine (2016-17) and worked on the coaching staffs at his alma mater UMass, Brown and Rhode Island. He played quarterback at UMass from 2004-08.

–Field Level Media