Report: Pats hiring Joe Judge as offensive assistant

The New England Patriots plan to hire former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge as an offensive assistant, The MMQB reported Tuesday.

Judge, 40, previously worked on Bill Belichick’s staff for eight seasons as a special teams assistant (2012-14) and special teams coordinator (2015-19). He also coached the wide receivers in his last season with the Patriots.

New England won three Super Bowls during his tenure with the club.

Judge was fired last month after compiling a 10-23 record in two seasons with the Giants.

Judge reportedly was wooed by former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, now the head coach in Las Vegas, to coach the Raiders’ special teams.

