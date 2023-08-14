Report: Patriots give LB Raekwon McMillan 1-year extension

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots re-signed linebacker Raekwon McMillan to a one-year extension worth up to $2.245 million, ESPN reported on Monday.

McMillan partially tore his Achilles back in May and will not play this season, but the extension keeps him with New England through the 2024 season.

McMillan, 27, recorded 35 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown in 16 games (one start) last season, his first with the Patriots.

In 61 career games (33 starts), McMillan has racked up 239 tackles, three forced fumbles and one sack with the Miami Dolphins (2018-19), Las Vegas Raiders (2020) and Patriots. He did not play in 2021 due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

It has been a busy day for New England, which signed three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott earlier Monday to bolster its backfield.

