Report: Panthers interested in Jets WR Denzel Mims

The Carolina Panthers have inquired about disgruntled New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims, The Athletic reported Friday.

Mims, who requested a trade or his release on Thursday, played for Panthers coach Matt Rhule at Baylor for three seasons (2017-19).

The Jets drafted Mims in the second round in 2020, but he has just 31 catches for 490 yards and no touchdowns in 20 games over the past two seasons.

His agent, Ron Slavin, issued a statement on behalf of Mims on Thursday.

“It’s just time. Denzel tried in good faith but it’s clear he does not have a future with the Jets,” the statement read. “Denzel vowed to come back better then (sic) ever this season and worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get in a groove with them.

“We feel at this point a trade is our only option, since the Jets have told us repeatedly they will not release him.”

Mims, 24, is listed as one of the second-team receivers on the Jets’ official depth chart, behind starters Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios and Elijah Moore.

The Panthers’ receiver room includes DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr., Rashard Higgins and Shi Smith.

Mims caught two passes for 25 yards in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. He added three catches for 43 yards in Monday’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mims is due to earn a base salary of $1.1 million in the third season of his four-year rookie contract in 2022.

