Green Bay Packers’ Randall Cobb (ankle) out 2-4 weeks

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb avoided serious injury but will be sidelined 2 to 4 weeks with an ankle sprain, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The team originally feared that Cobb broke his ankle.

Cobb, 32, was carted to the locker room during the second half of the Packers’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. The team could place Cobb on injured reserve if it thinks he is likely to miss on the higher end of the reported timeline.

Cobb had just one reception against the Jets. He has 18 catches for 257 yards in six games (one start) on the season. Cobb is second on the team in yards receiving.

Wideout Christian Watson is still recovering from a hamstring injury and Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is on IR, though he’s eligible to come off this week.

The Packers (3-3) visit Washington (2-4) this Sunday.

–Field Level Media