Report: Orioles scratch RHP Jack Flaherty vs. Blue Jays

The Orioles scratched Jack Flaherty from Wednesday night’s scheduled start against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Fellow right-hander Dean Kremer will move up in the rotation, leaving a vacancy for Thursday night’s series finale.

No reason was provided for the removal of Flaherty, who allowed seven runs in three innings against the San Diego Padres in his last start on Aug. 15.

Flaherty, 27, is 1-2 with a 7.07 ERA in three starts with Baltimore since being acquired in an Aug. 1 trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Flaherty was 7-6 with a 4.43 ERA in 20 starts for the Cardinals this season before the trade.

Kremer, 27, is 11-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 25 starts this season. He is 2-3 with a 4.93 ERA in nine games (eight starts) in his career against Toronto.

