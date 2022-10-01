Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba out Saturday

Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 Ohio State will be without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for Saturday’s home game against Rutgers due to a lingering hamstring injury, ESPN reported.

The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) are being extra cautious with the injury in order to have the 6-foot-1 junior on the field during the season’s stretch run, per the report.

Smith-Njigba has just four catches for 36 yards and no touchdowns in two games this season. He did not play in the Sept. 10 win against Arkansas State or last Saturday’s victory against Wisconsin.

He caught 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games last season and is ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft class by ESPN.

–Field Level Media