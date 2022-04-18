fbpx
Published April 18, 2022

Report: ODU coach Ricky Rahne agrees to extension

Old Dominion head football coach Ricky Rahne on the sidelines during the game against MTSU on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.20 Mtsu Vold Dominion Football
Credit: HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne agreed to a one-year contract extension through 2026, ESPN reported Monday.

Rahne, 41, led the Monarchs to a 6-7 finish and the second bowl berth in program history last season.

Old Dominion started 1-5 before winning five straight games to earn a trip to the Myrtle Beach Bowl, where it lost 30-17 to Tulsa.

Rahne was hired in December 2019 after two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Penn State. ODU canceled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

–Field Level Media

