Report: Notre Dame to name Al Golden its defensive coordinator

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebackers coach Al Golden against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame is expected to hire Cincinnati Bengals linebackers coach Al Golden as its defensive coordinator, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

Golden had been on the radar of new Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman but was tied up as the Bengals prepared for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

For the 52-year-old Golden, the move to Notre Dame marks a return to the college game.

He previously was the head coach at Temple (2006-10) and Miami (2011-15). Under Golden, Temple was 27-34, and he had a 32-25 record with the Hurricanes. His teams were 0-3 in bowl appearances.

He spent the past two seasons in Cincinnati. Previous career stops include Boston College, Penn State, Virginia and the Detroit Lions.

