Report: Norwich City eyeing CF Montreal’s Ismael Kone

English club Norwich City are reportedly looking to sign CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone.

The 20-year-old Canadian international has one goal and three assists in 16 MLS matches (12 starts) this season.

Reporter Fabrizio Romano said representatives of the second-tier English side were in Washington, D.C., this weekend to discuss a transfer. Montreal beat D.C. United 2-1 on Saturday.

Born in the Ivory Coast, Kone made his debut with Canada’s senior national team on March 24 during a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica.

