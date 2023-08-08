Noah Gragson out at Legacy Motor Club

Legacy Motor Club has parted ways with NASCAR driver Noah Gragson, The Athletic reported on Tuesday.

Per the report, Gragson will not drive for the team for the remainder of the season after he was suspended indefinitely Saturday for what NASCAR termed his “actions on social media.”

While those actions were not specified, ESPN reported that a screenshot taken from Gragson’s Instagram account showed he had liked a meme that mocked George Floyd. Floyd is the Black man who was killed by police officers in Minneapolis in 2020.

ESPN said it was not clear if that post was why Gragson, 25, was suspended.

Whatever it was, Gragson acknowledged in a Twitter post Saturday that his social media activity was improper.

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” he wrote. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”

Legacy Motor Club announced Tuesday that German road-course driver Mike Rockenfeller will be at the wheel of Gragson’s former No. 42 car for the next two races — the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (Sunday) and Watkins Glen (Aug. 20). Legacy Motor Club did not mention Gragson’s name in the announcement.

Gragson is 33rd in the Cup Series points standings.

–Field Level Media

Related: NASCAR power rankings: Chris Buescher continues to climb after FireKeepers win