Report: Nick Chubb out for season, but injury not career-threatening

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Tests show that Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb’s gruesome injury is not as bad as initially feared, and though he will be out for the rest of this season, the injury is now not considered career-threatening, according to ESPN.

Initial indications were that Chubb, 27, sustained a torn left anterior crucial ligament, but doctors now reportedly believe that although he stretched the ACL on the play, it was not a complete tear.

Chubb is now believed to have torn only his medial collateral ligament, which is not considered a career-ending injury, per ESPN. He is still expected to need six to eight months to recover.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski had announced Tuesday that Chubb would undergo season-ending surgery, which reportedly is expected to take place this week.

In Cleveland’s 26-22 loss to the host Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, Chubb rushed up the middle for a gain of 5 yards with 14:14 left in the second quarter and was in the process of being tackled by Pittsburgh linebacker Cole Holcomb when safety Minkah Fitzpatrick dropped his shoulder and ran directly into Chubb’s left knee.

The hit by Fitzpatrick caused Chubb’s leg to bend, and Chubb sat up and grabbed his knee and could be heard yelling in anguish through the field microphones.

Chubb rushed for 64 yards on 10 carries before exiting. He has 170 yards on 28 carries this season.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of the past four seasons, gaining a career-high 1,525 last season. Chubb had 996 yards as a rookie in 2018 before beginning his streak of 1,000-yard seasons.

–Field Level Media